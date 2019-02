Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* FY NET PROFIT UP 4.3 PERCENT TO CHF 772 MILLION

* DIVIDEND INCREASED, DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AT A HIGH LEVEL

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 5.1 PERCENT TO CHF 1,209 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF CHF 6.00 (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 5.75) Source text: bit.ly/2TkSfbM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)