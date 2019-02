Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* JÜRGEN FITSCHEN AND HANS LERCH NO LONGER STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* THEIR MANDATES END WITH THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 7, 2019

* DAVID KAMENETZKY PROPOSED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: bit.ly/2EzIYEq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)