April 25 (Reuters) - KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG :

* EBITDA OF THE GROUP INCREASED BY CHF 118 MILLION AND EBIT BY CHF 3 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* Q1 EBIT AT CHF 242 MILLION VERSUS CHF 236 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EARNINGS AT CHF 181 MILLION VERSUS CHF 184 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET TURNOVER AT CHF 5.24 BILLION VERSUS CHF 4.86 BILLION YEAR AGO