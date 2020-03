March 9 (Reuters) - KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG :

* SELLS MAJOR PART OF ITS UK CONTRACT LOGISTICS PORTFOLIO

* DIVESTMENT OF DRINKS LOGISTICS, FOOD SERVICES AND RETAIL & TECHNOLOGY BUSINESSES TO XPO LOGISTICS

* ENTERS INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL A MAJOR PART OF ITS UK CONTRACT LOGISTICS PORTFOLIO TO XPO LOGISTICS

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE FINANCIAL DETAILS

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR