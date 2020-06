June 30 (Reuters) - KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG :

* IN POLAND HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH HUEL, A PRODUCER OF NUTRITIONALLY COMPLETE FOOD

* KUEHNE+NAGEL DISTRIBUTION CENTER NEAR WARSAW WILL RECEIVE HUEL’S PRODUCTS FROM EUROPEAN MANUFACTURING SITES AND PROVIDE STORAGE, PICKING AND PACKAGING GOODS

* FOURTH FACILITY PLANNED TO OPEN WITH KUEHNE+NAGEL IN JAPAN IN Q3 2020