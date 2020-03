BRIEF-Kuka FY EBIT Up 39.4% To EUR 47.8 Million

March 26 (Reuters) - Kuka Ag:

* FY EBIT INCREASES BY 39.4% OVER 2018 TO €47.8 MILLION, EBIT MARGIN RISES TO 1.5% (2018: 1.1%)

* POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW (€20.7 MILLION) FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS AND INCREASE IN OPERATING CASH FLOW TO €214.5 MILLION (2018: -€48.2 MILLION)

* FY ORDERS RECEIVED DOWN BY 3.5%, REVENUES DECLINE SLIGHTLY BY 1.5% TO €3,192.6 MILLION

* €500 MILLION INVESTMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ON THE FORECAST RESULTS.

* FY VOLUME OF ORDERS RECEIVED DECLINED BY 3.5% TO €3,190.7 MILLION (CF. 2018: €3,305.3 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: NOT YET POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* WORKING TO PREPARE FOR THE TIME AFTER THE CORONA PANDEMIC