BRIEF-Kuka Q2 order intake up 13%, new orders received‍​

Aug 2 (Reuters) - KUKA AG:

* ORDER INTAKE IN Q2 / 17 REACHED RECORD LEVELS AND INCREASED BY 12.8% TO € 1,007.5 MILLION (Q2 / 16: € 893.4 MILLION)‍​

* Q2 REVENUES ROSE BY 43.1% TO RECORD LEVELS OF € 1,007.7 MILLION (Q2 / 16: € 704.1 MILLION)‍​

* PROFIT AFTER TAX IS € 33.6 MILLION IN Q2 AFTER € 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* GUIDANCE 2017 INCREASED: SALES REVENUES OF AROUND € 3.3 BILLION AND EBIT MARGIN OF MORE THAN 5.5%

* SUPPLIES BATTERY PRODUCTION SYSTEM FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* ORDER VALUE FOR BATTERY PRODUCTION SYSTEM IN THE MID-DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE AND WAS BOOKED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017‍​

* START OF PRODUCTION FOR BATTERY PRODUCTION SYSTEM FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES IS PLANNED FOR MID-2019

* RECEIVES A LARGE ORDER FROM DM DRUGSTORE, ORDER VOLUME OF ABOUT 100 MILLION EUROS