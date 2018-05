May 18 (Reuters) - Kulczyk Investments S.A.:

* SAYS ACQUIRED 5.7 MILLION SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE IN SERINUS ENERGY PURSUANT TO PLACING OF 66.7 MILLION SERINUS SHARES AT £0.15 PER SHARE

* SAYS AS RESULT OF ACQUISITION AND COMPLETION OF PLACING, NOW HOLDS ABOUT 38.77% SERINUS SHARES

* SAYS AGREED TO PURCHASE SERINUS SHARES TO HELP SERINUS FUND ITS ONGOING ACTIVITIES