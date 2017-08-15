BRIEF-Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc has executed $100 million repurchase program​

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc - ‍On August 15, co has fully executed $100 million repurchase program, originally announced on August 27, 2014​

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries- Approved new share repurchase program authorizes repurchase of $100 million of shares over 3 year period ending Aug 1, 2020​

* Kulicke and Soffa - ‍New repurchase program is effective immediately, will be funded using available cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments​ - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2vFstAD] Further company coverage: