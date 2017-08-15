FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc has executed $100 million repurchase program​
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc has executed $100 million repurchase program​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc - ‍On August 15, co has fully executed $100 million repurchase program, originally announced on August 27, 2014​

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries- Approved new share repurchase program authorizes repurchase of $100 million of shares over 3 year period ending Aug 1, 2020​

* Kulicke and Soffa - ‍New repurchase program is effective immediately, will be funded using available cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments​ - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2vFstAD] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.