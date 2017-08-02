FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Kulicke And Soffa Industries reports Q3 EPS of $0.43
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Kulicke And Soffa Industries reports Q3 EPS of $0.43

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc:

* Kulicke & Soffa reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $243.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $245 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $200 million to $215 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 42 percent

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc - K&S anticipates revenue for its full fiscal year 2017 to fall between $793 million and $808 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $787.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kulicke and soffa industries-during June quarter incurred a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $35.2 million, a favorable foreign tax credit of $20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.