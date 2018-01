Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc :

* KULICKE & SOFFA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $205 MILLION TO $215 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $213.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $190.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.98

* ‍DURING DECEMBER QUARTER COMPANY INCURRED A CHARGE OF $105 MILLION DUE TO IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND REFORM ACT OF 2017​

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 NET REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $205 MILLION TO $215 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: