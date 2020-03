March 18 (Reuters) - KULMBACHER BRAUEREI AG:

* GROUP’S SALES GROWTH AMOUNTED TO 0.5 PERCENT (ACTUAL: € 232.9 MILLION; PREVIOUS YEAR: € 231.7 MILLION)

* FY EBIT OF € 12.6 MILLION CLEARLY EXCEEDED THE FORECAST VALUE OF € 10.0 MILLION.

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.5 PER SHARE