BRIEF-Kumba Iron Ore FY HEPS 50.88 Rand

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd:

* EXTRACTS FROM THE PROVISIONAL AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 41% TO R64.3 BILLION

* FY ATTRIBUTABLE AND HEPS WERE R50.72 AND R50.88 (2018: R30.08 AND R30.28), RESPECTIVELY

* KUMBA’S PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS 41.5 MT TO 42.5 MT

* KOLOMELA’S PRODUCTION 2020 GUIDANCE IS AROUND 13 MT AND WASTE STRIPPING AT 55 MT TO 60 MT

* 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, INCLUDING DEFERRED STRIPPING COSTS, IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF R6.6 BILLION TO R7.1 BILLION

* 2020 TOTAL SALES GUIDANCE IS BETWEEN 42 MT AND 43 MT, INCLUDING 1 MT OF DOMESTIC SALES

* MARKET UNCERTAINTY AROUND IMPLICATIONS OF CORONAVIRUS MAKES CO CAUTIOUS ABOUT SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK

* 2020 UNIT COST PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN R355/TONNE & R370/TONNE FOR SISHEN, BETWEEN R280/TONNE & R290/TONNE FOR KOLOMELA

* TARGETING R960 MILLION OF COST SAVINGS IN 2020

* R960 COST SAVING TARGET WITH SAVINGS OF R1.9 BILLION TO RESULT IN SAVINGS IN EXCESS OF ORIGINAL 2022 CUMULATIVE TARGET OF R2.6 BILLION