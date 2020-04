BRIEF-Kumulus Vape FY Operating Result Down At 0.2 Million Euros

April 30 (Reuters) - KUMULUS VAPE SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS

* FY REVENUE EUR 10.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FOR 2020 CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH DESPITE THE HEALTH CRISIS

* STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST QUARTER TO BE PUBLISHED ON MAY 7, 2020

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH DRIVEN BY BTOC CUSTOMERS SINCE CONTAINMENT

* FY 1.2 M€ OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY, A CASH POSITION UP BY 216 K€ (115 K€ AT THE END OF 2018) AND A LIMITED FINANCIAL DEBT OF 418 K€