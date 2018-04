April 16 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB:

* MAGNUS JACOBSON NEW CFO AT KUNGSLEDEN

* MAGNUS JACOBSON HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN CFO OF NORRPORTEN AND, BEFORE THAT, CFO OF HUFVUDSTADEN.

* MAGNUS JACOBSON WILL TAKE OFFICE ON JUNE 1, 2018.