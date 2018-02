Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kungsleden Ab:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.20 (2.00) PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WAS SEK 985 (990) MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED TO SEK 1,906 MILLION (1,869) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)