BRIEF-Kungsleden divests property in Örebro

June 30 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB

* KUNGSLEDEN DIVESTS PROPERTY IN ÖREBRO WITH POTENTIAL FOR RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

* ‍WHEN ZONING GAINS LEGAL FORCE, AN ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE, WHICH IS ESTIMATED TO SEK 130 MILLION PRIOR TO DEDUCTION FOR DEFERRED TAX, WILL BE RECEIVED​

* ‍INITIAL SELLING PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 43.5 MILLION PRIOR TO DEDUCTION FOR DEFERRED TAX​