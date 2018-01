BRIEF-Kungsleden issues bond loans of 850 million SEK

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN ISSUES BOND LOANS OF SEK 850 MILLION

* SAYS ‍HAS ISSUED TWO SENIOR UNSECURED BOND LOANS WITH A DURATION OF THREE RESPECTIVELY EIGHTEEN MONTHS UNDER ITS MTN PROGRAM​

* LOAN AMOUNTS IN TOTAL TO SEK 850 MILLION.

* SAYS ‍THREE- YEAR LOAN OF SEK 250 MILLION HAS A FLOATING RATE COUPON OF STIBOR 3M PLUS 1.8 PER CENT WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN INITIAL COUPON OF ABOUT 1.38 PER CENT​

* SAYS ‍LOAN WITH A DURATION OF EIGHTEEN MONTHS WITH A LOAN AMOUNT OF SEK 600 MILLION HAS A FIXED RATE EQUIVALENT TO 1.5 YEAR MID SWAP RATE PLUS 1.2 PER CENT, WITH A COUPON OF 0.95 PER CENT​

* SAYS ‍AVERAGE INTEREST RATE OF LOANS AMOUNTS TO 1.08 PER CENT INITIALLY.​

* SAYS ‍PROCEEDS FROM BOND ISSUE WILL PRIMARILY BE USED TO REPAY PART OF A SHORT-TERM BANK LOAN​