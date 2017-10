Oct 5 (Reuters) - KUNGSLEDEN AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN ISSUES BOND LOANS OF SEK 1 350 MILLION

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM BOND ISSUE WILL BE USED TO REPAY PART OF A SHORT-TERM BANK LOAN SECURED WITH MORTGAGE DEED IN REAL PROPERTY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)