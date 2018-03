BRIEF-Kungsleden Issues SEK 2 Bln Green Bond

March 15 (Reuters) - Kungsleden Ab:

* KUNGSLEDEN HAS SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED ITS FIRST GREEN BOND

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED ITS FIRST GREEN BOND OF SEK 2,000 MILLION WITH A TENOR OF FOUR YEARS UNDER ITS MTN PROGRAM.​

* ‍BOND CONSISTS OF TWO TRANCHES: ONE WITH A FLOATING RATE AND ONE WITH A FIXED RATE.​

* ‍TENOR OF BOTH TRANCHES IS FOUR YEARS.​

* ‍FLOATING RATE TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO SEK 1,250 MILLION AND HAS A FLOATING RATE COUPON OF STIBOR 3 MONTHS PLUS 205 BPS​

* ‍FIXED RATE TRANCHE AMOUNTS TO SEK 750 MILLION AND HAS A FIXED RATE EQUIVALENT TO FOUR YEAR MID SWAP RATE PLUS 205 BPS​