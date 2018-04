April 25 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB:

* KUNGSLEDEN SIGNS A 10 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT WITH REGION SKÅNE

* EXTENDS RENTAL RELATIONSHIP WITH EXISTING TENANT - REGION SKÅNE THROUGH A NEW TEN YEAR LEASE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 6 MILLION

* LEASE CONCERNS PREMISES FOR GENERAL PSYCHIATRY OF A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 2 900 SQ.M

* LEASE WITH REGION SKÅNE IS A GREEN LEASE

* ACCESS WILL TAKE PLACE IN JANUARY 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)