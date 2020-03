March 24 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy Company Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB113,313 MILLION VERSUS RMB 105,470 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5,551 MILLION VERSUS RMB4,634 MILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY HAVE CERTAIN IMPACTS ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB26.3 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: