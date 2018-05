May 2 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES NEW PATENT FOR TIPIFARNIB IN HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - BIOMARKER-ENRICHED DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 TRIALS OF TIPIFARNIB IN HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - PATENT EXPANDS PROTECTION FOR TIPIFARNIB IN U.S., PROVIDES EXCLUSIVITY IN CERTAIN CXCL12-EXPRESSING CANCERS TO 2037