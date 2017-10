Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc

* KURA ONCOLOGY LEAD CANDIDATE TIPIFARNIB SHOWS DURABLE ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY IN HRAS MUTANT HEAD AND NECK CANCER IN AACR-NCI-EORTC UPDATE

* ‍CONFIRMED PARTIAL RESPONSES OBSERVED IN FOUR OUT OF SIX PATIENTS WITH HRAS MUTANT HNSCC IN TRIAL​

* BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL, CO PLANS TO INITIATE A REGISTRATION-ENABLING STUDY IN HRAS MUTANT HNSCC IN 2018​