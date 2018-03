March 12 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - ‍ON MARCH 12, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED SALES AGREEMENT WITH COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC - SEC FILING​

* KURA ONCOLOGY-INCREASED MAXIMUM AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK, THAT IS CO MAY OFFER AND SELL FROM $100.0 MILLION TO $160.0 MILLION​