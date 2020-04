April 24 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - ON APRIL 22, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO SUBLEASE WITH ARAXES PHARMA LLC

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE FROM APRIL 30, 2020 TO JUNE 30, 2020