BRIEF-Kura Oncology Provides Regulatory Update On Tipifarnib

March 12 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE ON TIPIFARNIB AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - ‍EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CURRENT OPERATIONS INTO FIRST HALF OF 2020​

* KURA ONCOLOGY - ‍ TIPIFARNIB HAS BEEN GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED WITH ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED CONSISTENT WITH ITS KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE​ IN PHASE 2 TRIAL

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - PLANS TO ‍INITIATE TIPIFARNIB AIM-HN TRIAL IN HRAS MUTANT HNSCC IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - SUBMISSION OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR KO-539 IN LATE 2018 OR EARLY 2019

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.37