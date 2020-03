March 3 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TIPIFARNIB IN T-CELL LYMPHOMAS

* KURA ONCOLOGY - PLANS TO INITIATE REGISTRATION-DIRECTED TRIAL OF TIPIFARNIB IN ADVANCED NODAL LYMPHOMAS OF TFH PHENOTYPE, INCLUDING AITL, IN H2 2020