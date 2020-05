BRIEF-Kura Oncology Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 4 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* $216.9 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS PROVIDE STRONG CASH POSITION

* INTEND TO ENHANCE FOCUS ON FARNESYL TRANSFERASE INHIBITOR, TIPIFARNIB, AS WELL AS MENIN INHIBITOR, KO-539

* SUSPENDING GUIDANCE ON FULL ENROLLMENT IN AIM-HN TRIAL UNTIL IT HAS MORE CLARITY ON TIMING

* KURA ONCOLOGY - PAUSING INITIATION OF PROPOSED REGISTRATION-DIRECTED TRIAL OF TIPIFARNIB IN T-CELL LYMPHOMA

* KURA ONCOLOGY - PAUSING ITS PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY OF TIPIFARNIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER

* OPTED TO TERMINATE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF KO-947 TO FOCUS RESOURCES ON PROGRAMS WITH HIGHEST POTENTIAL

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.45 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: