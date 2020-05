Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY REPORTS OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF TIPIFARNIB IN HRAS MUTANT HEAD AND NECK SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - MEDIAN OS OF 15.4 MONTHS, MEDIAN PFS OF 5.9 MONTHS AND ORR OF 50% OBSERVED IN RECURRENT/METASTATIC HRAS MUTANT HNSCC

* KURA ONCOLOGY - OUTCOMES WITH APPROVED THERAPIES ARE POOR, WITH REPORTED MEDIAN OS OF 5-8 MONTHS, PFS OF 2-3 MONTHS AND ORR OF 13-16% IN SECOND LINE