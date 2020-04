April 7 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* KURA ONCOLOGY INC - ON APRIL 3, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK

* KURA ONCOLOGY - UNDER AGREEMENT DRAW PERIOD ON TERM B LOAN WAS EXTENDED THROUGH EARLIER TO OCCUR OF NOV 30, 2020 OR AN EVENT OF DEFAULT