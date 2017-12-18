BRIEF- Kuroda Electric announces outcome of takeover bid by Tokyo-based firm

Dec 18(Reuters) - Kuroda Electric Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based firm, which is wholly owned by MBK Partners JC Ⅳ, L.P. acquired 25.7 million shares of the company, during the period from Nov. 2 to Dec. 15

* Acquisition price at 2,720 yen per share

* Settlement starts on Dec. 22

* Says the Tokyo-based firm will hold 68.3 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction and will become top shareholder of the company, effective Dec. 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9pc35d

