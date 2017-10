Oct 31(Reuters) - Kuroda Electric Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy back up to 11.2 million shares at the price of 2,688 yen per share through takeover bid, from Dec. 25 to Jan. 26, 2018

* Says settlement date on Feb. 22, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/F96X5V

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)