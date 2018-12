Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG -KUROS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF CAPITAL INCREASE - TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF 16.1 MILLION RAISED

* KUROS BIOSCIENCES -TOTAL NUMBER OF NEW REGISTERED SHARES PLACED IN OFFERING AT OFFER PRICE OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE AMOUNTS TO 6,455,682

* KUROS -SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE FROM CHF 8,602,929 TO CHF 15,058,611, DIVIDED INTO 15,058,611 REGISTERED SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 1 EACH