BRIEF-Kuros Announces Terms Of Proposed Capital Increase

Nov 19 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR AN INCREASE OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF UP TO CHF 6.0 MILLION THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 6.0 MILLION SHARES

* RIGHTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE EXERCISABLE FROM NOVEMBER 22 UNTIL DECEMBER 2, 2019 12:00 NOON CET

* OFFER PRICE OF CHF 1.95 PER SHARE

* EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 1 RIGHT TO PRE-EMPTIVELY SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SHARES FOR EACH SHARE THEY HOLD ON NOVEMBER 21, 2019

* 5 RIGHTS WILL ENTITLE HOLDER OF SUCH RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE TO 2 NEW REGISTERED SHARES SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RESTRICTIONS UNDER APPLICABLE LOCAL LAWS

* AS FROM NOVEMBER 22, 2019, REGISTERED SHARES OF KUROS WILL TRADE “EX RIGHTS”

* RIGHTS WILL NOT BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE