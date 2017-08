July 31 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* ‍ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION​

* ‍INCLUDING 200,000 SHARES PLACED IN CONNECTION WITH OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, KUROS HAS SOLD A TOTAL OF 1,351,606 REGISTERED SHARES IN RIGHTS AND SHARE OFFERING​

* ‍BASED ON ISSUE PRICE OF CHF 12.50 PER SHARE, KUROS RECEIVED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 16.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)