Dec 14 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL GRAU AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) EFFECTIVE FEB 1, 2018

* MICHAEL GRAU SUCCEEDS HARRY WELTEN, WHO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018