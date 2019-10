Oct 29 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* CONVENES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* EGM WILL BE HELD AT KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG, WAGISTRASSE 25, 8952 SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND ON 19 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 10.00AM CET.

* EGM IS TO BE HELD TO SEEK APPROVAL TO INCREASE COMPANY’S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)