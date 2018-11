BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences Convenes Extraordinary Shareholders General Meeting

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG:

* KUROS CONVENES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* MEETING (EGM) OF SHAREHOLDERS TO SEEK APPROVAL TO INCREASE COMPANY’S ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL AND TO ESTABLISH CONDITIONAL CAPITAL

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AIMS AT RAISING APPROXIMATELY CHF 16 - 20 MILLION TO ADVANCE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING OF COMPANY’S KEY PRODUCTS

* COMPANY SEEKS APPROVAL FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR AN INCREASE OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF UP TO CHF 4.3 MILLION FOR ISSUANCE OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4.3 MILLION SHARES AND TO ESTABLISH CONDITIONAL CAPITAL OF CHF 1.7 MILLION FOR ISSUANCE OF UP TO 1.7 MILLION SHARE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)