April 9 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG:

* KUROS BIOSCIENCES ENTERS CONVERTIBLE BOND FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO CHF 5 MILLION

* AGREEMENT WITH NICE & GREEN S.A. CAN BE EXTENDED FOR AN ADDITIONAL CHF 5 MILLION

* PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FUNDS FOR ROLL-OUT OF MAGNETOS AND FURTHER ADVANCING CLINICAL PROGRAM