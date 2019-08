BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences H1 Net Loss At CHF 5.2 Million

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG:

* PRODUCT SALES WERE CHF 0.9 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019, A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE COMPARED TO H1 2018

* OTHER INCOME IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 AND 2018 WAS CHF 0.2 MILLION AND CHF 1.1 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* NET LOSS AS PER JUNE 30, 2019 AMOUNTS TO CHF 5.2 MILLION AND REMAINS UNCHANGED COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018.

* EXPECTS A FURTHER ACCELERATION FOR REMAINDER OF 2019.