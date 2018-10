Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG:

* KUROS BIOSCIENCES OBTAINS US PATENT COVERING A METHOD FOR PRODUCING OSTEOINDUCTIVE MATERIALS

* KUROS BIOSCIENCES BV, HAS RECENTLY BEEN GRANTED US PATENT, US 10'064'892, ENTITLED "METHOD FOR PRODUCING AN OSTEOINDUCTIVE CALCIUM PHOSPHATE AND PRODUCTS THUS OBTAINED" BY UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/ycw85s42] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)