BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences Provides Update On Capital Increase

Nov 29 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON CAPITAL INCREASE

* WITH THIS BINDING ORDER, MINIMUM GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 4 MILLION REQUIRED TO COMPLETE OFFERING HAVE ALREADY BEEN SURPASSED

* HAS OBTAINED ON NOVEMBER 28, 2019 A BINDING ORDER FROM OPTIVERDER B.V. FOR 2,818,718 OFFERED SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF CHF 1.95 PER OFFERED SHARE

* AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF CHF 5,496,500.10

* OFFER FOR SHARES AT AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF CHF 5,496,500.10