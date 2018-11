Nov 29 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* SEEK APPROVAL FOR INCREASE OF ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF UP TO CHF 4.3 MILLION THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO ADDITIONAL 4.3 MILLION SHARES

* SEEKS APPROVAL TO ESTABLISH A CONDITIONAL CAPITAL OF CHF 1.7 MILLION FOR ISSUANCE OF UP TO 1.7 MILLION SHARES

* OFFER PRICE OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS TO RAISE A TOTAL AMOUNT OF UP TO CHF 20 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS