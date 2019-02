BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences Wins Order For Bone Graft Supply For U.S. Seaspine

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kuros Biosciences AG:

* KUROS BIOSCIENCES SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY SEASPINE WITH BONE GRAFT INCORPORATING KUROS’S ADVANCED SUBMICRON SURFACE TECHNOLOGY

* GLOBAL PARTNER TO MARKET AN ADVANCED BONE GRAFT SUPPLIED BY KUROS

* UNDER AGREEMENT KUROS WILL SUPPLY BONE GRAFT IN VARIOUS FORMS AND SEASPINE WILL MARKET PRODUCTS UNDER BRAND NAME OSTEOCURRENT IN U.S. AND OTHER SELECT MARKETS

* INITIAL SALES IN U.S. ARE EXPECTED PRIOR TO END OF H1 2019. TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED