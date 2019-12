Dec 3 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 12.5 MILLION RAISED

* TOTAL NUMBER OF NEW REGISTERED SHARES PLACED IN OFFERING AT OFFER PRICE OF CHF 1.95 PER SHARE AMOUNTS TO 6,405,022

* SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE FROM CHF 16,012,556 TO CHF 22,417,578

* TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS PRODUCTS AND DEVELOPMENT OF ITS PRODUCT CANDIDATES