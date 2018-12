Dec 13 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF RIGHTS OFFERING – CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED

* SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR 2.8 MLN NEW REGISTERED SHARES WERE VALIDLY EXERCISED, THAT IS 34.6% OF NEW REGISTERED SHARES OFFERED

* 5.2 MLN NEW REGISTERED SHARES FOR WHICH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS WERE NOT EXERCISED TO BE OFFERED IN SHARE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)