May 8 (Reuters) - Kuuhubb Inc:

* KUUHUBB ACQUIRES FULL GLOBAL RIGHTS AND REVENUE TO MY HOSPITAL GAME

* KUUHUBB INC - PURCHASED FULL GLOBAL RIGHTS AND REVENUE TO MY HOSPITAL GAME FOR 2.6 MILLION EUROS

* KUUHUBB INC - AFTER KUUHUBB HAS RECOUPED ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE, CHERRYPICK GAMES IS ENTITLED TO 25% NET PROFIT SHARE

* KUUHUBB INC - CHERRYPICK GAMES WILL CONTINUE CURRENT GAME DEVELOPMENT AND UPDATE EFFORTS UNTIL JUNE 2021