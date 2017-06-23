BRIEF-Kuuhubb secures exclusive option to acquire Sumoing Oy

June 23 (Reuters) - Kuuhubb Inc-

* Kuuhubb secures exclusive option to acquire sumoing oy

* Kuuhubb Inc - has secured an exclusive option to acquire 100% of finnish lifestyle application company sumoing oy

* Kuuhubb Inc - total consideration payable for acquisition of sumoing oy is 9 million euros or approximately usd$10.1 million

* Kuuhubb-Upon completion of kuuhubb's due diligence review of sumoing oy, co intends to engage financial agencies to raise financing to fund co's purchase of sumoing oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: