2 months ago
BRIEF-Kuuhubb secures exclusive option to acquire Sumoing Oy
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kuuhubb secures exclusive option to acquire Sumoing Oy

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Kuuhubb Inc-

* Kuuhubb secures exclusive option to acquire sumoing oy

* Kuuhubb Inc - has secured an exclusive option to acquire 100% of finnish lifestyle application company sumoing oy

* Kuuhubb Inc - total consideration payable for acquisition of sumoing oy is 9 million euros or approximately usd$10.1 million

* Kuuhubb-Upon completion of kuuhubb's due diligence review of sumoing oy, co intends to engage financial agencies to raise financing to fund co's purchase of sumoing oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

