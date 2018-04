April 26 (Reuters) - KUWAIT BUSINESS TOWN REAL ESTATE CO :

* SECURES 5-YEAR TERM RENEWABLE, $24.2 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY FROM LOCAL BANK WITH 3 PERCENT PROFIT MARGIN OVER 3-MONTH LIBOR

* SECURES 1-YEAR TERM RENEWABLE, $12 MILLION OVERDRAFT FACILITY WITH 3 PERCENT PROFIT MARGIN OVER 1-MONTH LIBOR Source: (bit.ly/2I2E17q)